Bihar, November 6: Independent candidate from Hayaghat assembly seat in Darbhanga, Ravindra Nath Singh was shot at by unidentified assailants in Thathopur on Thursday night. The incident took place just ahead of the third phase of Bihar polls which is scheduled to take place on November 7.

Currently, Singh is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Hayaghat is an assembly constituency in Darbhanga district in the Indian state of Bihar. According to police, the condition of the Independent candidate is critical. The incident took place at 12.05 am when Singh was on the way home in Dugauli after campaigning. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3: Key Candidates Include Sharad Yadav's Daughter, RJD's Abdul Bari Siddiqui, 8 Ministers of Nitish Cabinet.

Ravindra Nath Singh, Independent Candidate From Hayaghat Assembly Seat Admitted to Hospital

Polling for the Hayaghat assembly seat will take place on Saturday, in the third phase which is also the last phase of the elections.

