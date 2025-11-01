Patna, November 1: With just days left for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, political excitement is reaching its peak as the NDA and Mahagathbandhan face off in a battle that could reshape Bihar’s political landscape. The first phase of polling will take place on November 6, covering 121 Assembly constituencies across the state. The second phase is scheduled for November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.
The BJP-led NDA is campaigning on its development agenda and accusing the opposition of taking the state back to “jungle raj,” while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is focusing on unemployment, migration, and social justice. Over 7.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes at more than 90,000 polling stations in this crucial Bihar Assembly Election 2025.
Full List of Constituencies Going to Poll in Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
A total of 121 constituencies across several districts will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Here’s the complete list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI):
1. Alamnagar
2. Bihariganj
3. Singheshwar (SC)
4. Madhepura
5. Sonbarsha (SC)
6. Saharsa
7. Simri Bakhtiarpur
8. Mahishi
9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)
10. Gaura Bauram
11. Benipur
12. Alinagar
13. Darbhanga Rural
14. Darbhanga
15. Hayaghat
16. Bahadurpur
17. Keoti
18. Jale
19. Gaighat
20. Aurai
21. Minapur
22. Bochaha (SC)
23. Sakra (SC)
24. Kurhani
25. Muzaffarpur
26. Kanti
27. Baruraj
28. Paroo
29. Sahebganj
30. Baikunthpur
31. Barauli
32. Gopalganj
33. Kuchaikote
34. Bhorey (SC)
35. Hathua
36. Siwan
37. Ziradei
38. Darauli (SC)
39. Raghunathpur
40. Daraundha
41. Barharia
42. Goriakothi
43. Maharajganj
44. Ekma
45. Manjhi
46. Baniapur
47. Taraiya
48. Marhaura
49. Chapra
50. Garkha (SC)
51. Amnour
52. Parsa
53. Sonepur
54. Hajipur
55. Lalganj
56. Vaishali
57. Mahua
58. Raja Pakar (SC)
59. Raghopur
60. Mahnar
61. Patepur (SC)
62. Kalyanpur (SC)
63. Warisnagar
64. Samastipur
65. Ujiarpur
66. Morwa
67. Sarairanjan
68. Mohiuddinnagar
69. Bibhutipur
70. Rosera (SC)
71. Hasanpur
72. Cheria Bariarpur
73. Bachhwara
74. Teghra
75. Matihani
76. Sahebpur Kamal
77. Begusarai
78. Bakhri (SC)
79. Alauli (SC)
80. Khagaria
81. Beldaur
82. Parbatta
83. Tarapur
84. Munger
85. Jamalpur
86. Suryagarha
87. Lakhisarai
88. Sheikhpura
89. Barbigha
90. Asthawan
91. Biharsharif
92. Rajgir (SC)
93. Islampur
94. Hilsa
95. Nalanda
96. Harnaut
97. Mokama
98. Barh
99. Bakhtiarpur
100. Digha
101. Bankipur
102. Kumhrar
103. Patna Sahib
104. Fatuha
105. Danapur
106. Maner
107. Phulwari (SC)
108. Masaurhi (SC)
109. Paliganj
110. Bikram
111. Sandesh
112. Barhara
113. Arrah
114. Agiaon (SC)
115. Tarari
116. Jagdishpur
117. Shahpur
118. Brahampur
119. Buxar
120. Dumraon
121. Rajpur (SC)
How to Check Your Name in the Voter List for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) Final Voter List for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Voters can now check their names online using the following methods:
Via Website
- Visit voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.eci.gov.in
- Enter your EPIC number or personal details (name, age, district).
- Click on Search to verify your details on the voter list.
Via NVSP Portal
- Go to nvsp.in
- Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’.
- Enter your name, EPIC number, or constituency details.
- Click Search to view your record.
If Your Name is Missing or Incorrect
- Visit NVSP or the Voter Helpline App.
- Fill Form 6 to add your name or Form 8 to correct details.
- Track your application status online.
How to Download Your Digital Voter ID (E-EPIC)
Eligible voters in Bihar can download their digital voter ID card (E-EPIC) online in just a few steps:
- Go to voters.eci.gov.in/home/e-epic-download or services.india.gov.in
- Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number
- Select Bihar and verify the OTP sent to your phone
- Download your E-EPIC in PDF format for safe digital access during the Bihar Assembly Election 2025
The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, set for November 6, marks the beginning of a fiercely contested two-phase poll. With 121 constituencies voting in this round, the stage is set for high-stakes battles between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Voters are encouraged to verify their names in the final voter list, download their E-EPIC cards, and participate actively in the Bihar Election 2025 to make their voices count in shaping the future of the state.
