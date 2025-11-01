Patna, November 1: With just days left for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, political excitement is reaching its peak as the NDA and Mahagathbandhan face off in a battle that could reshape Bihar’s political landscape. The first phase of polling will take place on November 6, covering 121 Assembly constituencies across the state. The second phase is scheduled for November 11, and the counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The BJP-led NDA is campaigning on its development agenda and accusing the opposition of taking the state back to “jungle raj,” while the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan is focusing on unemployment, migration, and social justice. Over 7.43 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes at more than 90,000 polling stations in this crucial Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Full List of Constituencies Going to Poll in Phase 1 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

A total of 121 constituencies across several districts will go to polls in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025. Here’s the complete list released by the Election Commission of India (ECI):

1. Alamnagar

2. Bihariganj

3. Singheshwar (SC)

4. Madhepura

5. Sonbarsha (SC)

6. Saharsa

7. Simri Bakhtiarpur

8. Mahishi

9. Kusheshwar Asthan (SC)

10. Gaura Bauram

11. Benipur

12. Alinagar

13. Darbhanga Rural

14. Darbhanga

15. Hayaghat

16. Bahadurpur

17. Keoti

18. Jale

19. Gaighat

20. Aurai

21. Minapur

22. Bochaha (SC)

23. Sakra (SC)

24. Kurhani

25. Muzaffarpur

26. Kanti

27. Baruraj

28. Paroo

29. Sahebganj

30. Baikunthpur

31. Barauli

32. Gopalganj

33. Kuchaikote

34. Bhorey (SC)

35. Hathua

36. Siwan

37. Ziradei

38. Darauli (SC)

39. Raghunathpur

40. Daraundha

41. Barharia

42. Goriakothi

43. Maharajganj

44. Ekma

45. Manjhi

46. Baniapur

47. Taraiya

48. Marhaura

49. Chapra

50. Garkha (SC)

51. Amnour

52. Parsa

53. Sonepur

54. Hajipur

55. Lalganj

56. Vaishali

57. Mahua

58. Raja Pakar (SC)

59. Raghopur

60. Mahnar

61. Patepur (SC)

62. Kalyanpur (SC)

63. Warisnagar

64. Samastipur

65. Ujiarpur

66. Morwa

67. Sarairanjan

68. Mohiuddinnagar

69. Bibhutipur

70. Rosera (SC)

71. Hasanpur

72. Cheria Bariarpur

73. Bachhwara

74. Teghra

75. Matihani

76. Sahebpur Kamal

77. Begusarai

78. Bakhri (SC)

79. Alauli (SC)

80. Khagaria

81. Beldaur

82. Parbatta

83. Tarapur

84. Munger

85. Jamalpur

86. Suryagarha

87. Lakhisarai

88. Sheikhpura

89. Barbigha

90. Asthawan

91. Biharsharif

92. Rajgir (SC)

93. Islampur

94. Hilsa

95. Nalanda

96. Harnaut

97. Mokama

98. Barh

99. Bakhtiarpur

100. Digha

101. Bankipur

102. Kumhrar

103. Patna Sahib

104. Fatuha

105. Danapur

106. Maner

107. Phulwari (SC)

108. Masaurhi (SC)

109. Paliganj

110. Bikram

111. Sandesh

112. Barhara

113. Arrah

114. Agiaon (SC)

115. Tarari

116. Jagdishpur

117. Shahpur

118. Brahampur

119. Buxar

120. Dumraon

121. Rajpur (SC)

How to Check Your Name in the Voter List for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the Special Integrated Revision (SIR) Final Voter List for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. Voters can now check their names online using the following methods:

Via Website

Visit voters.eci.gov.in or electoralsearch.eci.gov.in

Enter your EPIC number or personal details (name, age, district).

Click on Search to verify your details on the voter list.

Via NVSP Portal

Go to nvsp.in

Click on ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ .

Enter your name, EPIC number, or constituency details.

Click Search to view your record.

If Your Name is Missing or Incorrect

Visit NVSP or the Voter Helpline App .

Fill Form 6 to add your name or Form 8 to correct details.

Track your application status online.

How to Download Your Digital Voter ID (E-EPIC)

Eligible voters in Bihar can download their digital voter ID card (E-EPIC) online in just a few steps:

Go to voters.eci.gov.in/home/e-epic-download or services.india.gov.in

Log in using your EPIC number and registered mobile number

Select Bihar and verify the OTP sent to your phone

Download your E-EPIC in PDF format for safe digital access during the Bihar Assembly Election 2025

The first phase of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025, set for November 6, marks the beginning of a fiercely contested two-phase poll. With 121 constituencies voting in this round, the stage is set for high-stakes battles between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. Voters are encouraged to verify their names in the final voter list, download their E-EPIC cards, and participate actively in the Bihar Election 2025 to make their voices count in shaping the future of the state.

