Chakai Vidhan Sabha constituency is one the 243 constituencies in Bihar which will go polling in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. The Chakai seat falls under the Jamui district, which also is the case when it comes to Lok Sabha Elections. With Bihar Elections set to be in 3-phase and not in the usual norm, i.e. 5-phase, it will be interesting to see towards which way the electorate sways until the end of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020.

The dates have been declared for the Bihar Assembly Polls 2020. The first phase of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections will be on October 28 (71 seats), the second phase on November 3 (94 seats), and the final phase on November 7 (78 seats). If you are searching for the detailed timetable for Bihar Elections 2020, then you have come to the right place. Bihar Assembly Election 2020: From Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav to Pushpam Priya Chaudhary; Here is the List of Probable Bihar CM Candidates.

Full schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Savitri Devi of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is the incumbent MLA from the Chakai seat. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections, she defeated an Independent candidate, Sumit Kumar, by a margin of over 13,000 votes. In the 2010 Bihar Elections, it was Sumit Kumar of the JMM, who won from the Chakai seat by a victory margin of fewer than 200 votes.

The upcoming Bihar Elections 2020 is one of the most important elections in the context of state and national politics. Conducted under the siege of Coronavirus pandemic, it will be intriguing to see how the voters vote this year, and what the turnout is.

The JD(U)-BJP alliance has announced its CM face in Nitish Kumar. For Congress+RJD+Other Left parties, Tejashwi Yadav is speculated to lead the state if the Mahagathbandhan alliance wins. It is said that Ram Vilas Paswan’s untimely death and his son’s decision to go contest solo could make or break for the NDA alliance.

