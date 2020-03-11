DK Shivakumar Appointed As New Karnataka Congress President, Eshwar Khandre, Satish Jarkiholi and Saleem Ahammed Named As KPCC Working Presidents

Congress Leader DK Shivakumar (Photo Credits: Twitter/@srivatsayb)

Bengaluru, March 11: Senior Indian National Congress leader DK Shivakumar has been appointed as the new president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC). Eashwar Khandre, Satish Jharkiholi, Saleem Ahammed have been named as working presidents. The outgoing KPCC President is Dinesh Gundu Rao. Gundu Rao had resigned from the post after Congress’s humiliating defeat in Lok Sabha Elections. Karnataka: Political Storm Breaks Out Over Congress Leader DK Shivakumar 'Donating' Land For Tallest Christ Statue.

Along with this, "Hon'ble Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Chief Whips for Indian National Congress in Karnataka Legislative Assembly and Karnataka Legislative Council. M Narayanswamy - Karnataka Legislative Council and Ajay Singh- Karnataka Legislative Assembly," the notification said.

DK Shivakumar Appointed as KPCC President:

Congratulations to @DKShivakumar for being appointed as KPCC President 😊 From NSUI, IYC and now the KPCC President, he has come up from the Grassroots to become a mass leader and has encouraged many people like me to join politics. Under his leadership we will win Karnataka👊 pic.twitter.com/tL1pQtPrnY — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) March 11, 2020

According to reports, Siddaramaiah tried his best to appoint his close aide MB Patil as Karnataka Congress Chief. However, Shivakumar had the support of many party leaders. Siddaramaiah had even met the party's high command and appealed them to appoint MB Patil as the KPCC president.