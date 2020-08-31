New Delhi, August 31: Another controversy erupted after reports that Facebook India executive Ankhi Das posted messages of her support for BJP for several years on a Facebook group of the company’s employees and detailed efforts to help the party win the 2014 national election. This was seen by some staff as conflicting with the company’s pledge to remain neutral in elections around the world, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

In one of the messages, Das had posted the day before Narendra Modi swept to victory in India’s 2014 national elections: “We lit a fire to his social media campaign and the rest is of course history.” Facebook Officials, Including Ankhi Das, to be Summoned by Delhi Government’s Peace and Harmony Committee For 'Ignoring Hate Speeches of BJP Leaders'.

Here are some tweets by members of the opposition parties criticising Das:

Mahua Moitra's tweet:

“Don’t diminish Modi by comparing him with INC. Ah well—let my bias not show!!!” More gems from Ms. Ankhi Das reported in the WSJ today FB is supposed to provide the court- NOT pick up a ball & start playing ! https://t.co/cB4jyPfdFx — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) August 31, 2020

Here's what Gaurav Pandhi tweeted about the WSJ report

In WSJ's follow up report on @Facebook-BJP alliance it's now clear that with Ankhi Das as its manager, FB got involved with running campaigns for Modi & BJP as an agency, while demeaning their political opponents. We can't let it be business as usual!https://t.co/U0Pu4Ra2Oq — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) August 31, 2020

Check Priyanka Chaturvedi's tweet:

Latest from @WSJ -Facebook declined to act against BJP for circumventing its political ad transparency requirements -Besides buying FB ads in its own name,BJP spent thousands through newly created pages that didn’t disclose party role -FB didn’t take down the pages or flag them — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) August 31, 2020

Das is the company’s policy director for India and South and Central Asia and has been at the centre of widespread criticism Facebook faced after WSJ’s previous report revealed she had opposed applying hate-speech rules to some Hindu nationalist individuals and groups, as well as posts by a BJP politician. The report mentioned that Das had told staff members that punishing violations by politicians from Modi’s party “would damage the company’s business prospects in the country.”

