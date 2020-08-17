New Delhi, August 17: Delhi government's Peace and Harmony Committee on Monday said that they have received several complaints against the Facebook officials for their alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to stop hateful content in India for vested reasons. The committee further said that it will summon Facebook officials, including Ankhi Das. Facebook India Official Stopped Action Against BJP Leaders' Hate Speeches Citing Business Reasons, Says WSJ Report; Shashi Tharoor, Asaduddin Owaisi React.

The Committee, headed by Raghav Chadha, said: "The Committee has received multiple complaints addressed to its Chairman Raghav Chadha against the officials of Facebook for their alleged deliberate and intentional inaction to contain hateful content in India." Facebook, WhatsApp Controlled by BJP And RSS to Spread Fake News, Influence Voters in India: Rahul Gandhi on WSJ Report.

Summons set to be sent for the appearance of the concerned officials of Facebook including Ankhi Das. The Committee will convene its meeting this week to initiate the proceedings: Delhi Assembly's Peace & Harmony Committee https://t.co/6SjD5rE0cZ — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2020

"Summons are set to be sent for the appearance of the concerned officials of Facebook including Ankhi Das. The Committee will convene its meeting this week to initiate the proceedings," the committee added.

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, Facebook was lenient on hate speeches made by BJP leaders. The report further added that Facebook's senior India policy executive Ankhi Das intervened in the content review process to stop a ban on BJP leader and Telangana MLA T Raja Singh's offensive remark against Muslims.

