Srinagar, October 19: Former Jammu & Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, who was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Monday in connection to the J&K Cricket Association irregularity case, said the probe will not deter him to fight for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. The struggle will go on even if he is executed, said Abdullah in a strongly-worded statement.

"We have a long way to go, a long political battle that will continue whether Farooq Abdullah is alive or dead, on the stage or not on the stage. Our fight is for restoration of Article 370 and our resolve will never change even if I've to be hanged," Abdullah said. Farooq Abdullah Questioned by ED: Political Vendetta After Formation of People's Alliance, Says Omar Abdullah.

The 83-year-old, who was linked to the J&K Cricket Association during his days as the Chief Minister, said he was not involved in any irregularity related to the funds. The allegations levelled against him would be struck down by the court, he said.

"This questioning has been going on for many years, it is nothing new. I am not going to say anything. The Court will decide what is to be done. I am not worried," the National Conference patriarch added.

The action against Abdullah comes days after he met People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti who was released from house arrest in the past week.

The two leaders, along with Sajjad Lone's People's Conference and other major mainstream regional parties, decided to form the People's Alliance whose goal is to restore the rights of J&K that were abrogated through the executive order issued by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

