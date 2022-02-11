The States of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Goa will go to polls on February 14

Assembly elections in five states is being held between February 10 and March 7. The elections are being held in the states of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Counting of votes for all five states will take place on March 10, three days after the final phase of polling ends.

A total of 690 assembly constituencies will be at stake, 403 of which are in Uttar Pradesh alone. The state will, therefore, vote in all the phases; the five other rounds of polling here will take place on February 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3. Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: From CM Pushkar Singh Dhami To Harish Rawat, Here Are Five Key Candidates Contesting The State Vidhan Sabha Polls

The first phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh was conducted on Thursday, February 10. According to the Election Commission, the voter turnout in the 58 constituencies that went to the polls in the first phase was 60.17 per cent. In the 2017 Assembly election, these same seats had registered a 64.56 per cent voter turnout.

Out of the eleven districts that went to the polls in the first phase on Thursday, the voter turnout increased in seven districts and decreased in four in the 2022 Assembly election.

The voter turnout increased in Baghpat, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Mathura, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar and Shamli but fell in Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra and Aligarh.

Uttarakhand (70) and Goa (40), too, will go to polls on February 14 along with UP were the second phase of the polls is scheduled to happen.

BJP is the ruling party in Uttarakhand while the Congress is the main opposition party. The debutant AAP is challenging to disturb the election tradition in the state.

The BJP, which is in power, is eyeing a comeback even as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are going full throttle to make a mark in the electoral politics in 2022 Goa polls. Both - AAP and TMC - do not have a single legislator in the outgoing state legislative Assembly (2022 Goa Election). Goa government has declared February 14 as a Public Holiday in view of it being the Polling Day for the Assembly elections in the state. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: From Nauman Masood to Suresh Khanna, Here is The List of Five Key Candidates in Phase 2

Punjab, which has 117 seats, will vote in a single phase on February 20.

The voting dates for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections have been changed, the Election Commission said on Thursday.

Voting for the first phase is on February 28, and the second phase is on March 5; earlier, voting was scheduled on February 27 and March 3.

