Goshamahal Election 2023: Nand Kishore Vyas of BRS to Take on Firebrand BJP Leader T Raja Singh in Telangana Assembly Polls, Know Polling Date, Result and History of Vidhan Sabha Seat

Hyderabad, November 8: Goshamahal assembly constituency in Telangana will go to polls on November 30 with results set to be declared on December 3. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) T Raja Singh is eyeing a hat-trick from this seat after clinching victory in 2014 and 2018.

Before 2008, the Goshamahal constituency was known as Maharajgunj. In the 2009 elections, the seat was won by Prem Singh Rathore, who is presently in the BRS. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: ’If BJP Voted to Power in State, Our First CM Will Be From OBC, Promises PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Goshamahal Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Candidates

While BJP has fielded T Raja Singh from the Goshamahal assembly seat, BRS has fielded Nanda Kishore Vyas Bilal and Congress has fielded Mogili Sunitha. Post suspension from the party for making controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad, T Raja Singh was recently reinducted into the party just before it announced the second list of candidates. Telangana Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Announces Fourth List of 12 Candidates for Upcoming Vidhan Sabha Polls.

Goshamahal Assembly Constituency Election 2023: Polling and Result Date

The Goshamahal Assembly Constituency Election 2023 polls will be held on November 30 while the results will be declared on December 3.

Goshamahal Assembly Constituency Election 2018 Results

In the 2018 Assembly election, BJP fielded T Raja Singh whereas Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), which formally beca