Hyderabad, December 1: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is having its polls on Tuesday, after witnessing a high-decibel campaign with leaders across party lines going all out to woo voters. 1,122 candidates are in the fray for 150 seats, each representing one division in the GHMC.

The polling started at 7 am and will close at 6 pm. Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, the polling will be held using traditional ballot papers, instead of electronic voting machines. On December 4 counting of votes, as well as results, will be declared. Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Elections 2020 Schedule: Polling on December 1, Results to be Declared on December 4.

MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy stood in a queue on Tuesday at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda, designated as a polling booth, to cast his vote for the election.

Telangana: MoS (Home) G Kishan Reddy stands in a queue at Deeksha Model School in Kachiguda, designated as a polling booth, as he waits for his turn to cast his vote for #GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/4BQwgOHeQy — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Keeping in mind the pandemic outbreak, the authorities have sanitised every polling station and have made it mandatory for all the voters to use a sanitiser before entering the polling booth. Other attention to safety precaution is being taken.

