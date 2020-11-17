Hyderabad, November 17: The State Election Commission of Telangana on Tuesday announced the schedule for polls to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). As per the schedule, polling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation elections will be held on December 1, 2020. The results of the GHMC elections will be declared on December 4, 2020. Congress Holds 'Dharna' at GHMC Hyderabad Over Flood-Relief Money Disbursement.

The last date of filing nominations is November 20. If repolling is required in any place, it will be held on December 3, C Partha Sarathi, Telangana's State Election Commissioner, said. In 2016, the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won 99 out of the total 150 seats in the GHMC, while Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM bagged 44. The BJP could secure four seats, the Congress two and the TD won a lone seat. GHMC Elections 2020: BJP Appoints Bhupender Yadav as Party's Poll In-charge for Upcoming Polls.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, TRS is confident of retaining 75 seats out of the 99 it holds. "Congress is hardly a problem. We only expected the BJP to win in some pockets," a TRS leader was quoted as saying in the report. "Our surveys show that Brand KTR trumps all factors in Hyderabad," he added. Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao or KTR, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is working president of TRS.

Notably, ballot papers would be used in the GHMC elections 2020. The election commission had considered the idea of going for e-voting, but dropped it as officials are not sufficiently trained.

