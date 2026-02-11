Hyderabad, February 11: The Telangana government has divided the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) into three separate corporations. It has created two new corporations, Cyberabad and Malkajgiri, while retaining six out of 12 zones under GHMC. A Government Order (GO) was issued on Wednesday, constituting three municipal corporations -- Cyberabad Municipal Corporation, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. The government also appointed Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary to the Government, Metropolitan Area and Urban Development Department, as Special Officer for the three corporations.

R.V.Karnan will continue as the Commissioner of GHMC. G. Srijana has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Cyberabad Municipal Corporation. T. Vinay Krishna Reddy, Additional Commissioner, GHMC, has been transferred and posted as Commissioner, Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation. According to the GO, the existing GHMC has been reorganised after careful examination/consideration of the administrative requirements arising out of the expansion of the city. The move came a couple of months after the merger of the surrounding 27 urban local bodies with the GHMC to create the Core Urban Region (CURE). The government, in December last year, had approved the reorganisation of GHMC into 12 zones and 60 circles. Telangana Municipal Elections 2026: Voting Begins Across 116 Municipalities and 7 Corporations, Over 52 Lakh Voters to Decide Fate of 13,000 Candidates.

Cyberabad Municipal Corporation will comprise the areas constituted by the Serilingampally, Kukatpally and Qutbullapur zones. Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation will comprise the areas constituted by the Malkajgiri, Uppal and L.B. Nagar zones. Areas under Shamshabad, Rajendernagar, Charminar, Golconda, Khairatabad and Secunderabad zones will come under GHMC. The two new corporations will have a population of 35 lakh each, while GHMC will cover a population of 70 lakh. Rs 20,000 Crore Allocated for Hyderabad City Development in Two Years: Telangana Dy CM Bhatti Vikramarka.

The GO to split GHMC into three corporations was issued on the day when polling was underway for municipal elections in seven corporations and 116 municipalities in the state. Elections for GHMC and two new corporations and a few other urban local bodies in the state are likely to be held in April-May.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 11:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).