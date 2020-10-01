New Delhi, October 1: President of India Ram Nath Kovind is celebrating his 75th birthday today. Ram Nath Kovind will receive wishes from across the political spectrum and general public on his 75th birthday. If you want to wish President Kovind on his birthday, LatestLY has compiled messages and greetings than serve the purpose. Scroll down to download "Happy Birthday Ram Nath Kovind" wishes, greetings, SMS, Messages, WhatsApp DP Images and Facebook status. Ram Nath Kovind Birthday Special: 9 Lesser-Known Facts About India's 14th President.

President Ram Nath Kovind was born to Maiku Lal and Kalawati on October 1, 1945, in Paraunkh, near Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Kovind completed his school education in Kanpur and obtained the degrees of B.Com and L.L.B. from Kanpur University. An advocate by profession, Kovind comes from a Kori community. He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in 1994. Kovind also served as the 36th Governor of the state of Bihar from August 16, 2015, to June 20, 2017.

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind: Messages And Wishes:

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Words alone are not enough to express how much I value your mentorship. Have a blissful birthday, dear Kovind ji!

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Your life is an inspiration. You are loved beyond words. I wish you many more glorious years. HappyBirthday, Ram Nath Kovind ji!

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May your special day be filled with love, peace, and happiness! Happy birthday, dear President!

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Dear President Ram NathKovind, I have no special gift that I can give you today better than saying thank you for being an inspiration. Happy Birthday, Kovind ji!

Happy Birthday, President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wish you a very happy birthday President Ram Nath Kovind ji!

President Kovid and his wife Savita have a son, Prashant Kumar, and a daughter, Swati. An avid reader, the President loves to read books on politics and social change, law and history and religion. He is the second Dalit President of the country after KR Narayanan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 01, 2020 06:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).