Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have reportedly tied the knot in an intimate traditional ceremony on Thursday morning. While an official confirmation from the couple is still awaited, multiple reports indicate the ceremony took place at 10:10 AM at a luxury resort in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Couple To Tie the Knot Today in Traditional Telugu and Kodava Ceremonies.

Rashmika-Vijay Get Married in Private Ceremony

The wedding, referred to by the couple and their fans as the "Wedding of VIROSH," reportedly began with traditional Telugu rituals to honour Deverakonda’s heritage. The 10:10 AM timing was cited by several sources as the auspicious muhurtham for the nuptials.

The ceremony was held at the ITC Mementos hotel, a secluded property in the Aravalli range, known for its privacy. Security at the venue remains high, with a reported "no-phone policy" in place to ensure the couple's privacy during the exchange of vows.

Blending Two Traditions

While the morning focused on Telugu customs, the couple is expected to hold a second ceremony later this evening. This sunset event will reportedly follow Kodava traditions, paying tribute to Mandanna’s roots in Coorg, Karnataka.

The guest list has been described as exceptionally tight, limited to approximately 50 to 100 people. Attendees spotted at the venue include close family members and a small circle of industry friends, such as director Tharun Bhascker and filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

From Reel to Real

The union marks the culmination of years of speculation regarding the pair’s relationship. Having first shared the screen in the 2018 hit Geetha Govindam and later in Dear Comrade, Mandanna and Deverakonda became one of the most celebrated on-screen couples in South Indian cinema.

Earlier this week, the couple addressed their fans in a heartfelt social media post, officially adopting the moniker "ViRosh." They expressed gratitude to their supporters for "giving them a name" before they had even made their own plans.

Fans are currently awaiting the first official photographs from the ceremony, which are expected to be released via the couple’s social media channels later today or tomorrow. Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Kalyani Priyadarshan Shares Glimpses From ‘ViRosh’ Haldi and Sangeet Ceremonies.

A grand wedding reception is reportedly scheduled for March 4 in Hyderabad, where the couple is expected to celebrate with their wider circle of colleagues from the Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi film industries.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

