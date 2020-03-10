'Jyotiraditya Scindia Has Betrayed the Trust of People by Joining Hands With BJP', Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

File images of Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, Kamal Nath, Jyotiraditya Scindia | (Photo Credits: IANS - left; PTI - right)

Jaipur, March 10: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday that former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. He even claimed that Scindia's joining hands with Bharatiya Janata Party in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions.

Expressing his opinion on Scindia's resignation from Congress, Gehlot said, "Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary." Madhya Pradesh Crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia Resigns From Congress After Meeting PM Narendra Modi, May Join BJP.

Adding more, Gelhot also stated that people like Scindia should leave the party as soon as possible. He said, "Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better."

Here are his tweets:

Joining hands with BJP in a time of national crisis speaks volumes about a leaders self-indulgent political ambitions. Especially when the BJP ruining the economy, democratic institutions, social fabric and as well the Judiciary. 1/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Mr Scindia has betrayed the trust of the people as well as the ideology. Such people proves they can’t thrive without power. Sooner they leave the better. 2/2 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 10, 2020

Earlier, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje welcomes Scindia's decision. She said, "I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'. Madhavrao Scindia had started his political career with Jan Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress."

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday tendered his resignation to the partry president Sonia Gandhi. He infomed about his decision soon after meeting Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. Following this, the sepeculations on his joining BJP have gained momentum.