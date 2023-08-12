Hyderabad, August 12: The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political wing of the banned Popular Front of India, was reportedly aided in winning the position of gram panchayat president in Karnataka by two BJP defectors. Thursday saw the election of T. Ismail of the SDPI as the Talapady gram panchayat's president in the Dakshina Kannada district. About 350 kilometres from Bengaluru, Talapady is situated near Ullal, Mangaluru.

The Congress seized the chance to poke fun at its opposition party, tweeting that the BJP likes the SDPI and that despite their external conflicts, the two were brothers on the inside. According to local media, two BJP local unit members backed the SDPI at Talapady Gramme Panchayat, but BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya has denied media allegations that the party had "a surprise alliance" with the group. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Basavaraj Bommai Hints at Alliance Talks With JDS.

Tejasvi Surya, a member of parliament for the BJP in Bengaluru South, likewise said that the "BJP has not supported SDPI or any other party" in the rural poll.

In the meantime, the district BJP unit has accepted the development and even raised the matter to Dakshina Kannada party leaders.

This is #FakeNews. To start with, there are no party symbols in Panchayat in Karnataka. So how can there be any alliance? Besides there is no question of supporting the SDPI. Period. https://t.co/gr8Y7J89qk — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) August 11, 2023

This is fake news. Elections to Panchayats don’t take place on party lines. BJP has not supported SDPI or any other party in these elections. Media is advised to verify facts before publishing such news. https://t.co/er6CFqCyTU — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) August 11, 2023

The BJP supported 13 of the 24 members of the Talapady gram panchayat. While one member sided with the Congress, ten members received backing from the SDPI. With Satyaraj, the BJP's presidential nominee, poised for an easy victory over its opponents, the Congress and the SDPI, BJP supporters brought garlands to celebrate the triumph.

As a result of the BJP's cross-voting, the results were tied at 11 votes apiece. Then, the election official advised electing the president with a large margin. Then Ismail's name appeared in the lot. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rejects Chances of Alliance With BJP Says ‘I Will Rather Die Than Join Hands With Former Ally Again’ (Watch Video).

It is common for candidates in municipal elections to form coalitions with opposition parties at the state or federal levels. The BJP has given the Janata Dal (Secular) assistance in the southern areas during local and state elections in an effort to increase support and defeat the Congress, which they view as a shared foe. The BJP has received a similar favour from the JD(S) in the northern districts.

