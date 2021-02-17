Puducherry, February 17: Kiran Bedi was removed as the lieutenant-governor of Puducherry on Tuesday night. In a post on Twitter, she thanked the government of India for a lifetime experience in serving Puducherry. "I also thank all who worked with me closely. I can say with a deep sense of satisfaction that during this tenure 'Team Raj Nivas' diligently worked to serve the larger public interest," said Bedi.

In her tenure as the lieutenant-governor of the Union Territory, Bedi has come under the scanner multiple times for her controversial tweets. Kiran Bedi Removed As Puducherry Lieutenant Governor, Tamilisai Soundararajan of Telangana Given Additional Charge.

Here's what Kiran Bedi tweeted:

Thank all those who were a part my journey as Lt Governor of Puducherry— The People of Puducherry and all the Public officials. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ckvwJ694qq — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) February 17, 2021

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been given additional charge as the L-G of the Union territory. The development comes as the Congress government has lost its majority in Puducherry with the resignation of four MLAs since last month.

