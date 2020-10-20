Patna, October 20: The Kumhrar Vidhan Sabha seat in Bihar is set for polls in the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections 2020. In Kumhrar assembly constituency, the main fight is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). Voting for Kumhrar and other 93 seats in Bihar will be held on November 3, as per the Election Commission's schedule for the state assembly elections 2020. Gaya Town Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

The Kumhrar seat is currently held by BJP MLA Arun Kumar Sinha who has been renominated. Sinha is also backed by the Janata Dal (United). As per the seat-sharing agreement of Mahagathbandhan or grand alliance of the RJD, Congress and Left parties, the seat will be contested by Lalu Prasad Yadav's party. The RJD has fielded Dharmendra Kumar. In 2015, Congress's Aquil Haider lost the election against Sinha from Kumhrar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Dates And Schedule: Voting in 3 Phases on October 28, November 3 and 7, Poll Results on Nov 10.

For Kumhrar assembly seat, the last date of filing nomination papers was October 16. Nominations were scrutinised on October 17. The last date for withdrawal was October 19. The elections for 243 assembly seats will be held in three phases - for 71 seats on October 28, for 94 seats on November 3, and remaining 78 on November 7.

The results will be declared on November 10. According to an opinion poll conducted by IANS-C Voter, the BJP-JDU combine may bad 151 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly, whereas the UPA is likely to get 74 seats.

