Madhya Pradesh Congress Infighting: After Jyotiraditya Scindia Vowed to Join Farmers' Protest, Kamal Nath Says 'Toh Utar Jaayein'

Jyotiraditya Scindia with Kamal Nath (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

Bhopal, February 15: A day after Congress General Secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia vowed to join farmers’ protest for loan waiver against his own government, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath reacting to his colleague’s statement said he is free to join the protest. Kamal Nath when asked about Scindia hitting the streets against the Congress government, he stated that “let him be”. Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kamal Nath Attend Marriage of Congress MLA's Granddaughter Amid Reports of Infighting.

The widening rift within the Madhya Pradesh Congress became public after Scindia on Friday vowed to join farmers’ protest to fulfil the loan waiver promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for the assembly elections. Speaking to news agency ANI, Scindia said, “It is impossible that Congress party makes a promise and does not fulfill it. If Congress has promised something then it is very important to fulfill it...nahi to sadak par utarna padega (otherwise we'll take to the streets).”

Kamal Nath's Statement:

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on being asked about Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's statement of taking to streets over not fulfilling the state government's promise of waiving off farmers loan in the state: Toh utar jayein. pic.twitter.com/zg329BJSw0 — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2020

The Congress general secretary on Thursday also supported guest teacher’s demand of regularising them. He said, “I want to assure you that your demand is included in our government's manifesto and it is our sacred text. It has been a year for the government. Teachers have to be a little patient. Our turn will come, and if not, then I assure you that I will be your shield and sword.” Jyotiraditya Scindia Appears in BJP's 'Welcome Poster' in Bhind Alongside PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sparks Rumours of Rift in MP Congress.

Last year in November, after Scindia removed references to his association with the Congress from his Twitter bio, reports started to surface that he might leave Congress. Later he clarified that he was not leaving Congress. His bio now reads, “Public servant. Cricket enthusiast." The former union minister is considered to be a close confidant of Rahul Gandhi. However, he is often criticised for going against the party line. Scindia also voiced his support towards the Modi government's decision to revoke special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370.