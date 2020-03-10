Madhya Pradesh Political Drama: Congress Rebels Likely to Hold Press Conference at 12 Noon in Bengaluru, May Tender Resignation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath (Photo credit: IANS)

Bhopal, March 10: With the political crisis gripping the Madhya Pradesh government after 17 Congress MLAs' virtual revolt, reports are arriving that rebel Congress MLAs may hold a press conference in Bengaluru at 12 pm on Tuesday and announce their mass resignation.

According to sources, all the miffed MLAs in the Chief Minister-led Kamal Nath government are most likely to bried the press conference in Karnataka capital. It is said that all of the MLAs support Jyotiraditya Scindia and are upset with Congress sidelininbg him. Madhya Pradesh Political Drama: 20 Ministers Resign as CM Kamal Nath Tries to Save Govt After Jyotiraditya Scindia and 17 MLAs Go Incommunicado.

Following the updates popping up of the MLAs settling in Bengaluru, 22 minister from Kamal Nath Cabinet tendered their resignation on Monday evening, paving the way for Nath to reconstitute his cabinet to accommodate the rebel MLAs.

Though the internal fued has created a political tsumani in Congress, CM Kamal Nath sad that there was no problem if Scindia was appointed Pradesh Congress Commitee (PCC) chief or sent to Rajya Sabha. He had said, "There will not be any problem and there was not an issue on possible assignment to Scindia earlier too."

In the meantime, BJP MLA Shivraj Singh Chowhan remembered Madhavrao Scindia — father of Jyotiraditya Scindia — the official twitter handles of Congress also paid tribute to the former leader. Previously, he had said that it is Congress' internal matter and BJP has nothing to do with it.

According to the current data, the Kamal Nath government has 120 MLAs -- just four over the majority mark of 116 in the 230-member assembly. Among that, 114 are from the Congress, two from the BSP, one Samajwadi Party and four are independents. The BJP has 107 MLAs and two seats are currently vacant. If 17 exit, the Congress will lose its second state since Karnataka.