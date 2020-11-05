Mahishi Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the constituencies in the 243-seat Bihar Legislative Assembly. The seat of Mahishi is located in Saharsa district in Bihar. It comes under Madhepura constituency when it comes to Lok Sabha Elections. The Mahishi constituency includes several locations such as Nauhatta, Sattar Katiya, Baghwa, Birgaun, Manwar, Telwa West, Telwa East, Bhalahi, Kundah, Mahisarho, Telhar, and other gram panchayats of the Mahishi CD Block. With Bihar Elections only a few days away it will be interesting to see which alliance does the electorate chooses from the Mahishi seat in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has announced the dates of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020. It will be a 3-phase election as against the usual 5-phase election. The first phase of Bihar Elections 2020 will take place on October 28 (71 seats), while the second and the third phases will take place on November 3 (94 seats) and November 7 (78 seats) respectively. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The results for the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 will be announced by the EC on November 10. If you are looking for the complete schedule of Bihar State Elections 2020, and candidates’ details from the Mahishi constituency, then you have arrived at the right place.

Complete schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

Dr Abdul Ghafoor, of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), is the current MLA from Mahishi. In the 2015 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, he defeated Chandan Kumar, of the BLSP, by a victory margin of nearly 25,000 votes. In 2010 Bihar Elections, Abdul had defeated JD(U) candidate Raj Kumar by a narrow margin of fewer than 2,000 votes.

Come 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections, the main contenders from the Mahishi seat are Gunjeshwar Sah (JD-U), Gautam Krishna (RJD), and Abdur Razzaque (LJP). It will be an interesting 3-way battle to see from the seat of Mahishi in the upcoming Bihar Polls.

The NDA alliance has announced Nitish Kumar as their CM candidate, and speculations are rife that Tejashwi Yadav will be the CM candidate of the Mahagathbandhan alliance. It will be intriguing to see who emerges as the winner on November 10. With only a week to go for Bihar Elections, stay tuned to LatestLY, as we bring you the latest updates from the electoral battlefields of Bihar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2020 12:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).