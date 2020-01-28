Mamata Banerjee Launches Book Named 'Why We Are Saying no CAA, no NRC, no NPR' at 44th Kolkata Book Fair

Cover image of Mamata Banerjee's book (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, January 28: Amid protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched her book “Why we are saying no CAA, no NRC, no NPR” at 44th International Kolkata Book Fair on Tuesday. The book fair was inaugurated a day earlier on January 28. As per reports, the 44th Kolkata Book Fair was preponed due to Saraswati Puja, which is on January 29. Ready for Talks with PM Narendra Modi, First Withdraw CAA, Says Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal CM inaugurated the book fair in the presence of Kudashev Nikolay Rishatovich, Russia’s ambassador to India. Aleksei Idamkin, Russia’s consul-general in Kolkata also attended the event. The event will continue till February 9. Mamata Banerjee Says 'CAA Will Not Be Implemented in West Bengal as Long as I Am Alive'.

Banerjee launched her book, a day after West Bengal passed a resolution against the CAA. With this, West Bengal became the fourth state to pass such resolution after, Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan. On Monday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo while addressing a workshop at Netaji Indoor Stadium urged students to join the movement demanding the withdrawal of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the CAA. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Mamata Banerjee Says 'Won't Allow BJP to Divide India'.

The contentious Act was passed in Parliament in December last year. After the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, widespread protests erupted across the nation. The Act came into effect from January 10. The CAA grants India citizenship to non-Muslim migrants who are victims of religious persecutions in the neighbouring Islamic countries and had entered India before December 31, 2014.