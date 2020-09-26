We are observing Dr Manmohan Singh's 88th birthday today. He is credited for saving the Indian economy in 1991 when he was the Finance Minister. Singh, a renowned economist, served as the Prime Minister of India for 10 years from 2004 to 2014. He was born on September 26, 1932, in Gah (now in Pakistan) to Gurmukh Singh and Amrit Kaur. His family migrated to India during the partition of the country in 1947.

Manmohan Singh brought a policy commonly known as “LPG – Liberalisation, Privatisation and Globalisation” to strengthen the Indian economy. It opened the Indian markets for foreign investors. On the occasion of Dr Manmohan Singh's 88th birthday today, LatestLY has curated a list of few inspiring quotes by the man himself. Feel free to share these Dr Manmohan Singh Birthday images, Manmohan Singh quotes, Manmohan Singh, inspiring quotes with your friends and family members. The best part is these images are free and can be downloaded by anyone. Here Are Some Interesting Facts About Dr Manmohan Singh.

Quote Reads: I Assure You, We Are a Responsible Nuclear Power- Dr Manmohan Singh

Quote Reads: India Happens to be Rich Country Inhabited by Poor People- Dr Manmohan Singh

Quote Reads: History Will Be Kinder to be Than the Contemporary Media & The Opposition Parties in Parliament - Dr Manmohan Singh

Quote Reads: Life is Never Free of Contradictions- Dr Manmohan Singh

Quote Reads: A loser is one who has "given up on his dreams", so long as you are trying, you haven't lost yet!- Dr Manmohan Singh.

The most recent praise for Singh has come in his role as a member of the parliamentary standing committee on finance, which he has been part of since August 2019 when he got re-elected to the Upper House. Members across the treasury benches and the Opposition from the committee say Singh’s inputs have been valuable as he guides the members on key issues.

