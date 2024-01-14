Mumbai, January 14: In a political jolt, senior Congress leader from Mumbai and former Union Minister Milind M. Deora has quit the party here on Sunday. Deora himself tweeted the news, ending over four years of sporadic speculation on his political plans, remaining in denial mode till as late as Saturday night. Milind Deora Dismisses Speculation About Quitting Cong to Join Shiv Sena Led by Shinde

"Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia. ending my family's 55-year relationship with the party, " said Milind, the son of the late Congress stalwart and a 7-time MP Murli S. Deora.

Milind Deora Quits Congress

Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of @INCIndia, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party. I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their… — Milind Deora | मिलिंद देवरा ☮️ (@milinddeora) January 14, 2024

He also expressed gratitude to all leaders, colleagues and workers for their unwavering support over the years in the grand old party. According to current indications, he is likely to join the ruling Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

