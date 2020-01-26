Mohammed Ali Jinnah's Victory if CAA Leads to NPR and NRC: Congress Leader Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 26: Indian National Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Sunday stressed that Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah has not won but if Citizenship Amendment Act leads to National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) then Jinnah's victory is complete. The Thiruvananthapuram MP explained that if CAA would lead to NPR and NRC, that would pursue the same line as of Jinnah's. First Time Religious Test Introduced into Definition of Indian Citizenship: Tharoor on CAA.

On being asked about his reported remark that "CAA implementation would be the fulfilment of Mohammed Ali Jinnah’s two-nation theory", the Congress leader said that "I would not say Jinnah has won but he is winning."

"If CAA would lead to NPR & NRC, that would pursue the same line. If that happens, you can say that Jinnah's victory is complete. From wherever Jinnah is, he would say he was right that Muslims deserve a separate nation because Hindus can't be just towards Muslims," he added.

In December, Tharoor had said that if the CAA is passed in Parliament, it will be a victory of the thoughts of Jinnah over Mahatma Gandhi. “Jinnah’s idea of Pakistan prevailed in the creation of Pakistan and our (Congress) idea of India prevailed in our constitution, which gives everybody equal right. But the problem is, this government thinks like Jinnah. They think Pakistan is a country for Muslims and we should be a country for Hindus,” Tharoor had said.