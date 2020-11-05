Morwa Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Morwa Assembly constituency falls under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a JDU stronghold. Polling for the Morwa election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Morwa, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3
Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20
Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23
Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07
Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad of the JDU had won the Morwa seat, defeating Suresh Ray of the BJP. The candidates for 2020 Bihar Election on the Morwa seat include JDU's sitting MLA Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad, Abhay Kumar Singh of the LJP and Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 morwa Assembly Election: Candidates' list

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
ABHAY KUMAR SINGHLJPNA
KUMAR ANANTRLSPNA
RANVIJAY SAHURJDNA
VIDYA SAGAR SINGH NISHADJD(U)NA
AMAR KUMAR JHAJanata PartyNA
MD. IRSHADBhartiya Garibmazdoor Party,NA
UMASHANKAR THAKURThe Plurals PartyNA
GAUTAM KUMARRashtriya Jan Jan PartyNA
DILIP KUMAR RAYJanata Dal (Secular)NA
NAVIN SAHAam Adhikar MorchaNA
MANISH KUMARSHSNA
RAM PRAVESH SAHNIRashtriya mahan Gantantra PartyNA
RAMESHWAR RAYLog Jan Party - Secular,NA
RASHMANI KUMAR RAYRashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular)NA
SURYANARAYAN SAHNIJan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik)NA
JAY KRISHN RAYINDNA
PRANAV KUMARINDNA
FULENDRA THAKURINDNA
MANISH KUMAR MISHRAINDNA

2015 morwa Assembly Election Results

MLA CandidatesPartyVotes
Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad (Current MLA)JD(U)59206
Suresh RayBJP40390

