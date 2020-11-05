Morwa Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Samastipur district of Bihar. The Morwa Assembly constituency falls under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. It has been a JDU stronghold. Polling for the Morwa election will take place in the third phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for the three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. In Phase 3, voting will take place on 78 seats, including Morwa, on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

Here's the detailed schedule for Bihar Polls 2020

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In the 2015 Bihar elections, Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad of the JDU had won the Morwa seat, defeating Suresh Ray of the BJP. The candidates for 2020 Bihar Election on the Morwa seat include JDU's sitting MLA Vidya Sagar Singh Nishad, Abhay Kumar Singh of the LJP and Ranvijay Sahu of the RJD among others.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The state is witnessing a three-way fight with Nitish Kumar being the CM face of the NDA (BJP+JDU), Tejashwi Yadav being the CM face of the Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and Chirag Paswan being the CM face of LJP.

2020 morwa Assembly Election: Candidates' list MLA Candidates Party Votes ABHAY KUMAR SINGH LJP NA KUMAR ANANT RLSP NA RANVIJAY SAHU RJD NA VIDYA SAGAR SINGH NISHAD JD(U) NA AMAR KUMAR JHA Janata Party NA MD. IRSHAD Bhartiya Garibmazdoor Party, NA UMASHANKAR THAKUR The Plurals Party NA GAUTAM KUMAR Rashtriya Jan Jan Party NA DILIP KUMAR RAY Janata Dal (Secular) NA NAVIN SAH Aam Adhikar Morcha NA MANISH KUMAR SHS NA RAM PRAVESH SAHNI Rashtriya mahan Gantantra Party NA RAMESHWAR RAY Log Jan Party - Secular, NA RASHMANI KUMAR RAY Rashtriya Janshakti Party (Secular) NA SURYANARAYAN SAHNI Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) NA JAY KRISHN RAY IND NA PRANAV KUMAR IND NA FULENDRA THAKUR IND NA MANISH KUMAR MISHRA IND NA

