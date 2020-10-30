Nathnagar Vidhan Sabha seat is located in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It lies in the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency of the state. The Nathnagar constituency has been a JDU dominated seat since 2005. Voting for the Nathnagar election will take place in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Bihar Assembly Election 2020 is taking place in three phases. Voting for these three phases will take place on October 28, November 3 and November 7. Bihar election results 2020 will be declared on November 10. Voting for Phase 2 of Bihar polls will take place in 94 Assembly constituencies including Nathnagar. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 2 schedule for Bihar polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

In 2015 Bihar Vidhan Sabha polls, JDU's Ajay Kumar Mandal had won from the Nathnagar seat, defeating LJP's Amar Nath Prasad. The candidates for the Bihar elections 2020 include JDU's Lakshmi Kant Mandal, LJP's Amar Nath Prasad and RJD's Ali Ashraf Siddiqui among others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 is a three-way fight with NDA (BJP+JDU), Mahagathbandhan (RJD+Congress+Left) and the Chirag Paswan-led LJP in the fray. It is also the first major election in the country amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

