New Delhi, August 26: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the Narendra Modi government on social media for its decision to hold offline despite the risk posed to health and future of students. Holding the JEE and NEET UG examinations amid a state of pandemic will affect scores of aspirants who may be denied a level-playing field, suggested Gandhi as he demanded the Narendra Modi government to find an "acceptable solution".

Gandhi levelled the "anti student" charge on the Modi government, accusing it of turning a blind eye to the genuine concerns raised by students. The Wayanad MP asked the government to explain how they will address the fear of COVID-19 infection, commutation and lodging woes of the aspirants and the ongoing flood situation in Assam and Bihar. NEET UG Admit Card 2020 Released Online at ntaneet.nic.in Amid Students’ Plea to Postpone NTA Entrance Exam.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

NEET-JEE aspirants are worried about their health & future. They have genuine concerns of: - fear of Covid19 infection - transport & lodging during pandemic - flood-mayhem in Assam & Bihar. GOI must listen to all stakeholders & find an acceptable solution.#AntiStudentModiGovt — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 26, 2020

The National Testing Agency (NTA), the nodal body in-charge of conducting the NEET and UG exams, issued the official confirmation of dates on Tuesday.

"In view of the academic interest of the students, these exams are now scheduled to be held as scheduled – JEE (main) from September 1 to 6, 2020 and NEET (UG) on September 13, 2020," said a statement released by the Agency.

The admit cards were released for the NEET UG exam earlier today. The examinations will hold key for admission to various undergraduate medical courses.

The Supreme Court had, in the past week, rejected pleas which sought postponement of the entrance exam in view of the pandemic. The top court, while dismissing the pleas, noted that "life has to move on" and an entire academic year cannot be wasted.

