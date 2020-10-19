Obra Vidhan Sabha seat lies in the Aurangabad district of Bihar. It falls under the Karakat Lok Sabha seat of the state. It has been an RJD stronghold since 2005. Voting for the Obra election will take place in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on October 28. The results will be declared on November 10 after counting of votes.

The 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar will take place in three phases. Voting will take place for the first phase in 71 constituencies on October 28. The counting of votes for all phases will take place on November 10. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 1 Dates And Schedule: Voting on October 28, Results to be Declared on November 10.

Here is the detailed Phase 1 Schedule for Bihar Polls

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 8 Scrutiny of Nominations October 9 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 12 Voting Date October 28 Result Date November 10

In Bihar elections 2015, RJD's Birendra Kumar Sinha had won the Obra seat against RLSP's Chandra Bhushan Verma. The candidates for Bihar election 2020 on the Obra constituency include Ajay Kumar of the RLSP, Rishi Kumar of the RJD and Sunil Kumar of the JDU among others.

Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 are the first major elections in the country amid COVID-19 outbreak. It has become a three-way fight with the LJP deciding to contest the polls alone.

