Star wars continue in poll-bound West Bengal as the Mamata Banerjee-led ruling Trinamool Congress and its arch rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are busy roping in film stars and actors in their respective political folds ahead of the forthcoming state Assembly elections. Kolkata's Tollywood actress Payel Sarkar on Thursday joined BJP in the presence of party's state unit president Dilip Ghosh and other senior leaders. Prosenjit Chatterjee Dismisses Reports of Entering Politics After His Meet With BJP Leader Dr Anirban Ganguly Sparks Rumours.

Earlier, actor Yash Dasgupta also joined the saffron brigade in the presence of senior BJP leaders like party's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya, national vice-president Mukul Roy and Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta. Oviya Helen’s #GoBackModi Tweet Invites Legal Trouble; Tamil Nadu BJP Files Complaint Against the Actress.

Payel Sarkar Joins BJP

West Bengal: Actor Payel Sarkar joins BJP, in Kolkata. State party chief Dilip Ghosh and national president JP Nadda also present. pic.twitter.com/dmzMLGpZoW — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2021

On Wednesday, many local Bengali film and television industry representatives like June Malliah, Sayoni Ghosh, Kanchan Mallick and cricketer Manoj Tiwari had joined the Trinamool Congress in a rally at Sahaganj, in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

