Baksa, April 3: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday halted his speech and directed the medical team that was accompanying him to check on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers who had fainted. PM Narendra Modi was addressing a rally in Tamulpur in Assam's Baksa district when BJP worker Hari Charan Das fainted due to dehydration. PM Modi then instructed the doctors who were accompanying him to look after the BJP worker. PM Modi Came to Assam 35 Times, Manmohan Singh Didn't Visit the State Even 10 Times in 10 Years: Nadda.

"The PMO medical team, please go and see the worker who is facing issues due to dehydration. Doctors who have come with me, please help that person immediately," the Prime Minister can be heard saying in the video going viral on social media. As part of the protocol, a four-member team of medical experts travels with the Prime Minister. They carry key medical equipment such as defibrillator, a portable suction machine and an infusion pump. Assam Assembly Elections 2021: 'I Am Not Like PM Narendra Modi Who Lies to India 24/7', Says Rahul Gandhi at Chaygaon Rally.

PM Narendra Modi Halts Speech in Assam, Sends PMO Medical Team to Check BJP Worker Who Fainted:

Pausing in the middle of his speech at Tamulpur in Assam, PM @narendramodi promptly directed the team of PMO doctors to give immediate assistance to an old-aged person, Shri Hari Charan Das, in the rally who was apparently dehydrated. He has been attended to and is stable now. pic.twitter.com/iuCMCy9LqF — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2021

In his speech in Assam before the third and final phase of voting on April 6, PM Modi hit out at the 'Mahajot', a grand alliance led by the Congress for working in favour of a particular community. He said that working for a particular section is called "secularism" while working for everyone without discrimination makes you "communal."

"We work for everyone without discrimination but some people divide the country for vote bank, which is unfortunately called secularism. But if we work for everyone, it's called communal. Games of secularism, communalism have caused great damage to the country," PM Modi said.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in the state till 2016, is contesting the three-phase polls as part of a 'Mahajot' grand alliance with the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Bodoland People's Front, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), the CPI and the CPI-ML. The results will be declared on May 2.

