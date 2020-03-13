Poster War in Lucknow: SP Puts Up Banners to 'Name And Shame' Chinmayanand And Kuldeep Singh Sengar

SP poster featuring Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Singh Sengar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Lucknow, March 13: The Samajwadi Party (SP) has launched a poster war against the Yogi Adityanath government which had put up a hoarding, "naming and shaming" anti-CAA protesters. As the Uttar Pradesh did not remove the "naming and shaming" despite the Allahabad High Court's order, the SP put up banners of rape accused ex-Union minister Chinmayanand and Unnao rape convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, also a former BJP leader. 'Name, Shame' Hoardings on Anti-CAA Protesters: Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Allahabad High Court's Order Directing Yogi Adityanath Government to Remove Posters.

The hoardings, put up by the SP, had pictures of Chinmayanand and Kuldeep Singh Sengar along with the details of their criminal cases. "Betiyan Rahe Savdhan, Surakshit Rahe Hindustan," read the message on the hoardings. Soon after it was brought to the notice of the Lucknow District Administration, the hoardings were removed. Police also stepped up vigil to prevent the installation of other such hoardings.

Tweeting a picture of the hoardings, which was installed right next to those depicting 53 anti-CAA protesters, SP leader IP Singh said: "When protesters don’t have any privacy and even after the orders of High Court and Supreme Court, Yogi Government is not taking down hoardings. So I have also decided to put up get some hoardings of named criminals, our daughters should be aware of them."

In another tweet, the SP leader wrote: "People who will oppose hoardings will be supporters of Rapists and will be Anti Woman. Before doing a contempt of the High Court and Supreme Court and disobeying our Constitution the BJP should introspect themselves first. BJP is Anti Woman." The Allahabad High Court had on Monday ordered the Lucknow's District Magistrate and Police Commissioner to remove the "name-and-shame" hoardings, asserting that the UP government's move was a violation of one's privacy.

The UP government, however, did not remove the hoardings and challenged the court's order in the Supreme Court. During the hearing on Tuesday, the apex court observed that the UP government's move has no backing in law. It, however, did not pass any interim order and refer the matter to a larger bench.