New Delhi, Janaury 19: Aparna Yadav, a prominent figure in Uttar Pradesh politics and the daughter-in-law of the late Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, has become the subject of intense public discussion following a social media announcement by her husband, Prateek Yadav. On January 19, 2026, Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, announced via his verified Instagram handle that he intends to seek a divorce from Aparna Yadav. In a public post, he alleged that she has "ruined family ties" and described her as being driven by personal ambition and fame.

While Aparna, currently serving as the Vice-Chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Commission for Women, has carved out a distinct political identity since her high-profile shift from the Samajwadi Party (SP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2022, Prateek has largely remained away from active politics to focus on real estate and fitness entrepreneurship. Who Is Prateek Yadav? Akhilesh Yadav’s Stepbrother Hints at Divorce With Wife Aparna Yadav.

Who Is Aparna Yadav?

Aparna Yadav’s political journey has been marked by a significant transition across party lines. She first entered the electoral fray in 2017, contesting the Lucknow Cantonment seat on a Samajwadi Party ticket. Although she was unsuccessful in that bid, losing to the BJP's Rita Bahuguna Joshi, she remained a vocal figure in the state's political landscape.

In January 2022, shortly before the state assembly elections, she officially joined the BJP, citing an alignment with the party's "nationalism" and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In September 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government appointed her as the Vice-Chairperson of the State Women’s Commission, a role she currently holds. In this capacity, she has focused on issues ranging from women’s safety to administrative oversight of medical facilities.

Aparna Yadav Family, Academic and Professional Background

Born Aparna Bisht, she is the daughter of Arvind Singh Bisht, a senior journalist and the State Information Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh. She holds a Master’s degree in International Relations and Politics from the University of Manchester, UK.

Beyond politics, Yadav is a trained classical singer, having studied at the Bhatkhande Music Institute in Lucknow, and is known for her work with NGOs focusing on women's empowerment and animal welfare.

The Yadav family remains one of the most influential political dynasties in India. Aparna is the sister-in-law of former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Despite her move to the rival BJP, she has historically maintained a respectful public stance toward her father-in-law, the late Mulayam Singh Yadav. Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Daughter-in-Law Aparna Yadav Donates Rs 11 Lakh for Ram Temple Construction.

Prateek's Allegations Against Wife Aparna

Prateek has accused Aparna of being a "family destroyer" and a "selfish woman" who has ruined his family ties. He alleged that her primary motivations are personal fame and influence, claiming she has been indifferent to his current "bad mental health condition."

Prateek Yadav Says He’ll Divorce Aparna Yadav

Describing the marriage as unfortunate and characterizing her as a "bad soul," Prateek expressed his intention to seek a divorce as soon as possible. Aparna has so far not issued a formal response to these allegations.

