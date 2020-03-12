'Name, Shame' Hoardings on Anti-CAA Protesters: Supreme Court Refuses to Stay Allahabad High Court's Order Directing Yogi Adityanath Government to Remove Posters

Banner in Lucknow carrying details of anti-CAA protesters (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 12: The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay Allahabad High Court order directing the Uttar Pradesh government to remove the posters of people allegedly involved in vandalism during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the state. The top court sent the matter to a three-judge bench. Allahabad HC Orders Yogi Adityanath Govt to Remove All 'Name and Shame' Hoardings And Banners of Anti-CAA Protesters in UP.

During the hearing of UP government’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the Allahabad High Court’s order, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that a person wielding gun during a protest and allegedly involved in violence, could not claim right to privacy. The Supreme Court said that it could understand the anxiety of the state but there is perhaps no law to back its decision. A lawyer appearing for one of the accused of the participating in violence during anti-CAA protests, said, “This is a vindictive approach by the state government.”

On March 9, the Allahabad High Court ordered the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh to remove all posters and banners 'naming and shaming' the anti-CAA protesters across the state. The hoardings carried names and photos of people accused of violence during anti-CAA protests. The District Magistrate and Divisional Police Commissioner were also asked to explain the law under which the hoardings have been put up in Lucknow.

About 100 hoardings were put by the Lucknow administration with photographs of the anti-CAA protesters. The hoardings also carried details including the names, photographs and residential addresses of the accused.