Priyanka Gandhi Shares Video Showing How to Wash Hands Properly Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

New Delhi, March 21: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has posted a video on social media showing how to wash hands as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus (Covid 19). In the video, she could be seen standing in front of a washbasin and showing how to wash hands as per the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO). The video was posted with the hashtag #DontPanicBePrepare.

"Please take small precautions, which will make you strong in the fight against coronavirus," she tweeted. "Don't believe in false propaganda and please spread awareness like a good citizen," she added. The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has reached 283, as per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Priyanka Gandhi Shares Unrelated Video as Goons Thrashing Dalits, UP Police Corrects Congress Leader.

Priyanka Gandhi Shows How to Wash Hands Properly

Of the 283 cases, 244 are Indian nationals while 39 are foreigners. Twenty-three individuals have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital while one person has migrated to another country. Four casualties have been reported in India so far -- one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday urged the nation to follow 'Janata Curfew' on Sunday and stay indoors to prevent the spread of coronavirus.