Patna, August 16: RJD, the principal opposition party in Bihar Sunday expelled three of its legislators from the party for six years for their anti-party activities. RJD state secretary general Alok Mehta announced the expulsion of Prema Choudhary, Maheshwar Yadav and Faraz Fatmi. Nitish Kumar Wanted to Quit NDA, Rejoin Grand Alliance in Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav.

All the three MLAs have at various times come out in support of JD(U) and had praised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. RJD has 80 MLAs in the 243 member assembly and the expulsions come months before the October-November assembly polls. Tejashwi Yadav to be CM Candidate of Grand Alliance in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020? Congress Breaks Silence.

"All the three legislators had indulged in anti-party activities and that is why they have been expelled from RJD for six years," Mehta told newsmen. "They have been working against RJD''s principles and programmes ... The decision has been taken on the directive of party supremo Lalu Prasad, he said.

Speculation is rife that the three legislators may join JD(U). Meanwhile, a section of the local media has reported that Bihar Industries Minister and JD(U) national general secretary Shyam Rajak is likely to quit the party and return to RJD tomorrow. Repeated calls to contact Rajak to confirm the report went unanswered. Rajak, had served as minister during the RJD rule in the state and had quit it in 2009 to join JD(U).