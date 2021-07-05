Patna, July 5: On a day when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is celebrating silver jubilee of its foundation, Janata Dal United (JDU) has thrown 25 questions to leader of opposition in Bihar assembly Tejashwi Yadav.

Neeraj Kumar, the former minister and JDU MLC said: "During the 15 years rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, everyone knew the condition of Bihar. There was corruption, crime, massacres, and a dismal law and order situation at that time. Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav should point out those infamous incidents before the common people of Bihar." Lalu Prasad Yadav Takes a Jibe at Bihar CM, Says ‘Nitish Became CM by Passing Exam in 3rd Division’

"RJD chief Lalu Prasad is ill and other members of the families are involved in ascendancy fight to take control of the party," Kumar said.

"Tejashwi Yadav, during the assembly election, had removed the photograph of his father from the poster when he was in jail. Now, he is on bail, which is why he included Lalu Prasad's photo on the poster. Tejashwi should answer it," Kumar said.

"Tejashwi Yadav, at the age of 29, became an owner of 52 movable and immovable properties. Tejashwi should disclose his source of earning," Kumar said.

"There were 5,439 kidnappings for ransom during the 15 years rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. Tejashwi Yadav, who claims to follow the ideology of Lalu Prasad, should reveal the number of criminals arrested during that period," Kumar said.

"Lalu Prasad and his family are involved in a number of corruption cases including fodder scam, IRCTC scam and many others. Tejashwi should reveal those scams to his party members and common people of Bihar," Kumar said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2021 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).