Chennai, February 12: Political temperature has once again soared in Tamil Nadu as by-election to Erode (east) assembly seat is set to witness a direct contest between Congress and AIADMK, the principal opposition party which has fielded a common candidate. Erode East is a state assembly constituency located in the Erode district covering a portion of Erode taluk.

Election commission had earlier on January 23 announced bypoll date for the seat. While February 7 was the last date for filing of nomination, the last date for withdrawal of nomination was February 10. Polling in the seat is scheduled to take place on February 27. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: BJP Extends Support to AIADMK Candidate KV Thenarasu for Upcoming Bypoll

Erode East By-Election 2023: Results Date

The counting of votes for the Erode east seat will take place on March 2, 2023 with results likely to be declared on same day. Erode East Assembly By-Election 2023: Edappadi K Palaniswami Faction Circulates Forms for Its Candidate in AIADMK's General Council.

Why Erode East By-Election 2023 Was Necessitated

The bypoll for the Erode east seat was necessitated following the death of Congress MLA Thirumahan Everaa who died of cardiac arrest on January 4.

Erode East By-Election 2023: Candidates

After the last date for withdrawal of nominations ended on February 10, as many as 77 candidates are in the fray and over 2.15 lakh people are eligible to vote with Congress and AIADMK the two major parties contesting the seat. Congress candidate is EVKS Elangovan, the death of whose son Thirumahan E Ve Ra necessitated the by-poll, the Opposition alliance led by AIADMK has fielded a joint nominee in Thennarasu after the BJP brokered peace with expelled leader O Panneerselvam.

The results of the Erode (east) bye-election scheduled for February 27 will have no bearing on the DMK government, but the bypoll has become a prestige battle between the ruling alliance and opposition AIADMK as it is being held just a year prior to Lok Sabha 2024.

