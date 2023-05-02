Mumbai, May 2: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said he has decided to step down as the party chief. Speaking at a book launch of his autobiography at the Yashwantrao Chavan Pratisthan here, Pawar announced his decision which was met with protests by NCP workers and leaders.

“I have decided to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party,” he said. Pawar also announced a panel of senior party leaders to draw a future course of action. Party workers and leaders, however, demanded that Pawar withdraw his decision. They threatened not to leave the venue unless he rescind his decision. Sharad Pawar Resigns as NCP President, Suspense on Who Will Take Over Reins of Nationalist Congress Party.

Video of Sharad Pawar Announcement:

#WATCH | "I am resigning from the post of the national president of NCP," says NCP chief Sharad Pawar pic.twitter.com/tTiO8aCAcK — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023

A four-time Maharashtra chief minister, who served as Union Defence and Agriculture minister, Pawar was instrumental in stitching together an unlikely coalition of the NCP, Congress and then ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to form the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections.