New Delhi, March 19: JMM legislator Sita Soren, the sister-in-law of former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, joined the BJP on Tuesday.

She quit the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) hours before joining the BJP, claiming that she was being neglected and isolated in the state's ruling party. Soren joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde and Jharkhand poll in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai at its headquarters here. Syed Jafar Joins BJP: Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath’s Close Aide Jumps Ship in Presence of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Sita Soren Joins BJP:

#WATCH | Delhi: Former JMM MLA and sister-in-law of former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren- Sita Soren joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/HiG9Nlsm8I — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2024

The three-term MLA's decision to join the BJP is a shot in the arm for the party's efforts to boost its connect with the Scheduled Tribes, a community which has been the main vote base of the JMM.