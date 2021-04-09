Muzaffarnagar, April 9: A man was booked for distributing buckets in Purbaliyan village here to garner support for his wife, who is contesting in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections, police said on Friday. A case was registered against Shokat Ali for violating the Model Code of Conduct, they said.

In a separate incident, village head candidate Riyasat Ali was booked on Friday for hosting a party in Ratheri village to woo voters, police said. A case was registered against him for violating the Model Code of Conduct, New Mandi Police Station SHO Anil Kapervan said. Uttar Pradesh Panchayat Elections 2021: Allahabad High Court Refuse to Postpone Polls Due to COVID-19 Surge.

In another incident, candidate Kumari Fareen and 40 of her supporters were booked for holding an election meeting and taking out a procession without prior permission at Ratheri village, police said.