Lucknow, November 10: The counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh bypolls 2020 concluded on Tuesday, November 10. The results for 7 Assembly seats namely Tundla, Ghatampur, Naugaon Sadat, Deoria, Bulandshahr, Bangarmau and Malhani have been declared today. According to the Election Commission website, the BJP has won on six seats while the Samajwadi Party (SP) has managed to bag 1 seat- Malhani. Even earlier, six of these seats were held by the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and one by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

The main parties contesting the polls include Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP), Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the early trends, the SP was seen leading on 2 seats-one in Bangarmau seat and one in Naugaon. The Bangarmau seat fell vacant after the conviction of sitting BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar in the rape case. The voting for bye-elections to seven assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh was held amid tight security and COVID-19 protocols on November 3. UP Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate Sangeeta Chauhan Alleges 'Fake Voting' in Naugaon Sadat Constituency.

Over 24.34 lakh voters, including 13.03 lakh male voters, have sealed the fate of 88 candidates, including nine women. Voters cast their votes across 3,655 polling booths spread over 1,754 polling centres. According to an analysis by the Uttar Pradesh Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), a total of 18 candidates (21 percent) contesting the November 3 bypolls to seven seats in Uttar Pradesh have declared criminal cases against them.

In Uttar Pradesh, the largest Opposition party is Samajwadi Party, with 48 seats. At present, the strength of the 403-member House is 395 with eight vacancies. Of the total number, BJP has 306, and its ally Apna Dal has nine. The government has the support of three Independents.

