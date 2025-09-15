Noida, September 15: Recently, the food department in Greater Noida intercepted and seized 1,150 kg of adulterated paneer, which was being transported to Delhi-NCR from a factory in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh. After seizing the fake paneer, the food department destroyed the seized adulterated paneer. Now it is learnt that two constables were suspended in connection with the case following a protest after they were accused of alleged assault.

According to a report in Jagran, the two constables were suspended after a BJP leader and former village head, who was opposing the destruction of alleged fake paneer, had protested while accusing the Jewar Toll Chowki Incharge and Jewar Town Incharge posted at Jewar Kotwali of assault and indecency. Post this, the two constables were suspended for alleged assault. Greater Noida Shocker: 37-Year-Old Woman and 11-Year-Old Die by Suicide Due to Her Son’s Health Issues.

Food Department Destroys Fake Paneer After Seizure on Yamuna Expressway

The amount of adulterated dairy products that is being pushed in Delhi/NCR from West UP has reached a very alarming level. Food department in Noida recently intercepted 1150 kgs of adulterated paneer being transported to NCR/Delhi from a factory in Bulandshahr, UP. It was seized… pic.twitter.com/8nTrQQyxrR — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 13, 2025

As per the report, the incident occurred on Friday evening, September 12, when food inspector Ravindra Verma destroyed about 1,150 kg of paneer, which was seized from the Yamuna Expressway, calling it adulterated. However, many protested against the destruction of the adulterated Paneer, calling it pure. This destruction led to a ruckus, following which, the former village head Bhavokra accused the constables of assault and indecency.

He also alleged that the two constables demanded a bribe. However, the police said that the village head had reached the police station in a vehicle loaded with cheese and tried to take away the vehicle by forcibly snatching the keys from the police. After which, the police stopped him. Post this, the vehicle was turned off from GPS outside the police station, and the policemen were allegedly misbehaved with. Greater Noida Shooting: Panic Grips Vidya Vihar Hostel After Gunshots Claim 1 Life, Injure Another; Police Suspect Student Shot Peer Before Turning Gun on Himself After Dispute.

Following the allegations and counter-allegations, a panchayat was organised in favour of Premveer Singh in Jewar police station on Saturday, September 13. After this, police officials suspended Jewar town outpost in-charge, Sansar Singh and Jewar toll outpost in-charge, Anoop Dixit.

