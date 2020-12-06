Hyderabad, December 6: Actor-turned-politician Vijayashanthi has resigned from the Congress party and will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tomorrow, reports said. According to India Today, Vijayashanthi will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi after joining the BJP. Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar has left for Delhi and will be present when the official announcement will be made before media. Khushbu Sundar Joins BJP After Resigning From Congress.

Vijayashanthi, a former MP from Medak, had joined the Congress party in 2014 after resigning from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). She had developed differences with TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao when she claimed the Medak Lok Sabha seat and openly stated that "no power on earth" could prevent her from contesting from the seat. She was suspended but never expelled from the TRS.

Vijayashanthi will be joining the BJP after the party's impressive performance in the election to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Congress could win just 2 out of 150 wards of the GHMC. Her induction into the BJP assumes significance in view of the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls scheduled next year. She has an equal following in Tamil Nadu given her Telugu dubbed blockbusters in the 80s and 90s.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).