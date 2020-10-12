New Delhi, October 12: Hours after resigning from the Congress party, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. Khusbu Sundar joined the Congress in 2014 after leaving the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). Earlier today, she sent her resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, stating that she felt "pushed and suppressed" by people who had no connect with ground reality.

"Few elements seated at higher level within the party, people who have no connectivity with the ground reality or public recognition are dictating terms and people like me who wanted to work for the party sincerely, are being pushed and suppressed," Khushbu Sundar wrote. The 50-year-old quit the Congress and joined the BJP ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections due next year. Khushbu Sundar Turns 50: Here’s Looking At The Actress’ Pictures With Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi And Other Popular Actors Of South Cinema.

"After a long thorough thought process over a period of time, have decided to end my association with the party," Khushbu Sundar further stated. Even before her resignation letter emerged, Congress had dropped her as a spokesperson. "Smt. Khushbu Sundar is hereby dropped as AICC Spokesperson with immediate effect," said a statement from Pranav Jha, party Secretary In-charge of Communications.

Khushbu Sundar had switched sides in the past too. She joined the DMK in 2010 when the party was in power in Tamil Nadu, particularly after she took up the role of late rationalist leader Periyar's wife Maniammai in a biographical film. At that time, she had said, "I think I made the right decision. I love to serve people. I want to work for the betterment of women." Four years later, she had quit the DMK and joined the Congress.

