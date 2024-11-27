New Delhi, November 27: Opposition members on Wednesday stormed out of the meeting of the joint parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, alleging that its proceedings had become a mockery. Gaurav Gogoi of the Congress, A Raja of the DMK, Sanjay Singh of AAP and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC protested the conduct of committee chairperson Jagdambika Pal, alleging that he was keen to wrap up its proceedings by the November 29 deadline without completing due process. Waqf Board Amendment Bill 2024: Huge Uproar, Walkout During JPC Meet; Opposition MPs Complain Against Chairman Jagdambika Pal to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Gogoi said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had indicated the committee might be given an extension but it appeared that some "big minister" was directing the action of Pal. TMC MP Banerjee said, "It is a mockery." YSR Congress MP V Vijaysai Reddy said all parties not allied with the BJP wanted an extension but Pal called for finishing its work so that the report could be tabled in the Lok Sabha on November 29.