Hyderabad, June 5: Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought a report from the police on the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in Hyderabad.

The Governor has asked Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Director General of Police Mahendar Reddy to submit a report about the case in two days. Telangana Horror: Girl Gang-Raped in Hyderabad; BJP Says, ‘Accused From Influential Families’

Soundararajan went through media reports about the incident in which the minor girl was allegedly raped by five accused in a car in Jubilee Hills on May 28.

She said she was deeply anguished by the heinous crime and sought a comprehensive report from police on the incident.

Meanwhile, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief coordinator Dr R.S. Praveen Kumar has called for stringent action against the culprits and also demanded action against those who leaked the videos.

"It is urgent that the culprits must feel the full weight of law in the rape of a minor but it is equally pertinent to punish those beasts who leaked the videos into public domain," tweeted Kumar, a former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer.

"You have almost shut the doors for the victim and her family to recover from trauma."

The BSP leader was apparently referring to the release of a video by BJP MLA Raghunandan Rao, allegedly showing a boy in an intimate act with the victim in a car. The BJP leader claimed that the accused is the son of an MIM MLA.

The BJP MLA disputed the police statement giving a clean chit to the MIM MLA's son.

Hyderabad police have identified five accused including three juveniles in the sensational case. One of the juveniles is the son of a Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader, who heads a government-run minority body.

Police on Sunday arrested a fourth accused, a juvenile in the case, while the fifth, a major, is still absconding.

The accused committed the crime after offering to drop the victim at home while she was returning from a pub where she had attended a party.

