Last night, the Grammy Awards erupted in an explosion of glamour as music's biggest stars gathered at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. One thing is crystal clear: the red carpet at the Grammys is always a spectacle of breathtaking style and extravagant fashion that leaves us utterly captivated! Popcorn Actresses: Demi Moore, Angelina Jolie and Pamela Anderson’s Incredible Comebacks.

From the get-go, it was evident that celebrities had pulled out all the stops. Country music sensation Kacey Musgraves lit up the scene in a shimmering gold fringe and sequined skirt from Ralph Lauren, perfectly paired with a chic white tank top. Meanwhile, Kelsea Ballerini commanded attention in a striking black embellished Tamara Ralph Couture minidress, topped off with a stunning white taffeta coat that radiated elegance.

Pop royalty Charlie XCX and Sabrina Carpenter set social media ablaze, stepping onto the red carpet in enchanting baby blue ensembles by Jean Paul Gaultier and JW Anderson, respectively. And let’s not forget the mesmerizing Chappell Roan, who turned heads in an archival canary yellow, Paris Folies-inspired look designed by Jean Paul Gaultier, styled impeccably by Genesis Webb. Is Loud Luxury the New Quiet Luxury? Men’s Fashion at the 2025 Golden Globes.

Our favorite red carpet moments wouldn't be complete without the legendary Lady Gaga and the ever-stylish Taylor Swift. Gaga took a break from her football fashion to dazzle in a custom Chief's red Vivienne Westwood dress, adorned with magnificent jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. Meanwhile, Gaga absolutely stunned in a gothic Nosferatu-inspired black dress by Samuel Lewis, complete with breathtaking archival Tiffany jewelry. Join us as we countdown our 20 favorite best-dressed celebrities from the electrifying 67th Annual Grammy Awards!

The Grammy Awards 2025 Red Carpet (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chappell Roan in Jean Paul Gaultier

Good luck to anyone who walked the red carpet after Chappell Roan! The singer left us in awe with her archival canary yellow Jean Paul Gaultier ensemble, featuring exquisite pleated tulle printed with Degas’ ballerinas and dazzling turquoise opera gloves topped off with a whimsical feathered headpiece.

Lady Gaga in Samuel Lewis

Mother Monster delivered a jaw-dropping gothic Victorian ensemble, just before her explosive performance alongside Bruno Mars. Known for her ever-changing style, Gaga’s look was elevated further with priceless Tiffany & Co. jewels that sparkled under the lights.

Doechii in Thom Browne

All eyes were on the fierce Doechii, who made a bold statement in a sophisticated fitted white shirt and tie paired meticulously with a stunning grey pinstriped corseted gown – a striking mix of daring and elegance.

Sabrina Carpenter in JW Anderson

The Short n' Sweet singer looked like sheer perfection in a dreamy floor-length baby blue JW Anderson dress, styled by Jared Ellner, who accentuated the look with a breathtaking 50-carat D-flawless diamond, hanging delicately from her halter top.

Kacey Musgraves in Ralph Lauren Collection

The Golden Hour songstress radiated brilliance in her glimmering fringe and sequined skirt, matched seamlessly with a classic white tank top and a chic western silver cowboy belt—she was simply stunning!

Billie Eilish in Prada

Fearless as ever, Billie Eilish turned heads in a remarkable oversized shirt and trousers from Prada, complemented by a playful sailor's cap that perfectly encapsulated the trending "fishermen" aesthetic.

Kelsea Ballerini in Tamara Ralph Couture

The country pop sensation dazzled in a striking embellished minidress from Parisian brand Tamara Ralph Couture, topped with an extravagant white silk taffeta cape showcasing elegance fit for royalty, accentuated by Jared Atelier’s natural diamonds.

Raye in Giorgio Armani Privé

Making an unforgettable mark, Raye wore a custom black silk gown by Giorgio Armani Privé, featuring a crystal-encrusted sweetheart neckline and a sculptural draped holographic skirt that turned every head in the room.

Gracie Abrams in Chanel

Gracie looked enchanting in a creamy butter-colored Chanel chiffon masterpiece, complete with a chic black velvet belt and an ethereal sheer hood—she was the definition of bridal elegance!

Charli XCX in Jean Paul Gaultier

Trading her "Brat" aesthetic for a "shipwrecked" vibe, Charli XCX stunned in a breathtaking Jean Paul Gaultier couture ensemble that graced the Paris catwalks, featuring two corsets, 230 meters of chiffon, and over 30 grommets that created pure magic.

Cardi B in Roberto Cavalli

Making a spectacular return to the red carpet, Cardi B shimmered in a hand-embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown adorned with beads and sequins, echoing the fierce beauty of a tiger’s coat—complete with breathtaking plumes!

Olivia Rodrigo in Versace

Olivia radiated confidence in a stunning vintage Versace dress that hugged her figure flawlessly. The slinky black halter number revealed plunging necklines and daring side cutouts, leaving everyone breathless.

Cynthia Erivo in Louis Vuitton

Cynthia Erivo made a stunning entrance as she channeled a space-age fashionista in a breathtaking teal Louis Vuitton column dress! The metallic collage and daring ab-bearing cutout at the bodice took her look to another galaxy!

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent

Miley Cyrus turned heads on the red carpet, exuding fierce energy in a striking black leather dress from Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello. With a 70s-inspired Che-like halter top, she effortlessly blended vintage charm with a bold, edgy flair that left everyone in awe!

Taylor Swift in Custom Vivienne Westwood

Bathed in Chiefs red to support her beau Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift looked absolutely sizzling in a custom Vivienne Westwood dropped asymmetrical minidress! Adorned with thousands of shimmering embellishments, she sparkled brighter than any star!

Nikki Glaser in Stella McCartney

Fresh from her hosting duties at the Golden Globes, comedian Nikki Glaser showcased her stunning stems in a bright turquoise mini dress from Stella McCartney. The draped caplet design added a whimsical touch that perfectly highlighted her playful style!

Janelle Monae in Area

Always one to break the mold, Janelle Monae stunned in a chic and androgynous look featuring a tailored jacket and trousers from Area—all worn without a shirt! With surrealist gold hardware adding a dash of bling, she created an unforgettable look that was both bold and glamorous!

Madison Beer in Miss Sohee Couture

Madison Beer turned the spotlight up with her show-stopping sheer, gold couture dress from Miss Sohee! With heavy embellishments that exuded a royal vibe, she topped it off with a dramatic silk taffeta oversized shrug that truly made her shine like a princess!

Chrissy Teigen in Christian Siriano

Chrissy Teigen embraced the see-through trend in a jaw-dropping black sheer dress from Christian Siriano! With its futuristic flair, she looked effortlessly chic, proving once again that she’s a fashion icon to watch!

Sheryl Crow in Missoni

Sheryl Crow radiated elegance in a knitted Missoni gown that showcased her natural beauty! This multicolored strapless column dress, adorned with the brand’s signature sequin chevron pattern, brought together sophistication and playful style in one stunning look!

