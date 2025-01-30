Demi Moore's recent Golden Globe win at the age of 62 marks a remarkable turnaround for an actress once dismissed as merely a “popcorn actress.” This year has seen a revival of middle-aged actresses, with all six nominees for lead actress in a drama being over 49, reflecting a broader reckoning in Hollywood about how it treats aging female talent. Coldplay Concert: A Spectacular Fusion of Music and Sustainability!

In her comeback film, The Substance, Moore plays Elizabeth Sparkle, an actress who is replaced by a younger counterpart and turns to a black market drug to regain her youth, ultimately merging with a grotesque younger version of herself. The film critiques Hollywood's obsession with youth, echoing Moore's own experiences. Despite her roles in critically acclaimed films, she often found herself reduced to tabloid gossip, especially during her marriage to Ashton Kutcher.

Pamela Anderson, once celebrated solely as a sex symbol, has also emerged with a strong portrayal in The Last Showgirl, where she plays a middle-aged showgirl facing the twilight of her career. Both Moore and Anderson's narratives reflect their struggles against an industry that undervalues older women, showcasing their resilience and the emotional toll of seeking validation through appearance. Anderson’s performance has earned her accolades, with nominations that affirm her acting chops. These films are a rare breed—projecting a callout of the problematic treatment of women in Hollywood while simultaneously giving "discarded" stars the opportunity to shine once again.

Then there’s Angelina Jolie, starring in Pablo Larraín’s biopic, Maria, which delves into the final, conflicted days of operatic diva Maria Callas. In the film, Maria grapples with the loss of her voice and, by extension, her identity. Without her career and artistry, who is she?

Jolie resonates with this struggle. “I’m sure there will be plenty of interpretations regarding our shared experiences as women, but one less obvious point is how uncomfortable we both are with being in the public eye. There was pressure behind the work that stripped away some of the joy,” she shared with The Hollywood Reporter. “Yet I do love to create, just as she loves to sing. But sometimes, external pressures overshadow that joy and change the whole experience.”

Once a Hollywood It girl in the ‘90s and early 2000s, Jolie starred in blockbuster hits like Tomb Raider and Gone in 60 Seconds. However, after gaining early acclaim for Girl, Interrupted, her career was often overshadowed by her tumultuous personal life. While Anderson pivoted to making jam, Jolie turned behind the camera, dedicating much of the 2010s to directing. Her return in Maria has surprised many, with reviewers praising her performance: “Angelina Jolie has never been better,” declared Empire, while RogerEbert.com lauded her “queenly performance of poise and mystique.”

All three of these so-called comeback stars are now major contenders for awards this year. There’s an air of celebration a sense that these three previously underappreciated, misjudged middle-aged actresses are finally getting their due! At last, they’ve landed projects that have compelled audiences to recognize the talent that has long been bubbling beneath the surface. However, simply heralding their comebacks isn’t enough. Each of these films reveals the toxic nature of the entertainment industry toward its female stars, showcasing women who have been worn down by the system, conditioned to adhere to its demands, only to be cast aside.

Perhaps if more producers allowed young, beautiful actresses the chance to take on deeper, more meaningful roles (many of 2024’s major films—Hit Man, A Complete Unknown, Gladiator II, Challengers—still fail the Bechdel test), these actresses wouldn’t find themselves in such a low point from which they need to stage a comeback.

