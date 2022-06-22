Social media has given everyone a platform to just nurture their hobbies but make an actual profession out of that. Instagram is one of the most loved and used social media platforms all over the world, and people spend tons of time scrolling on Instagram. And, if you have any passion like fashion, makeup, or gardening you can start your own Instagram page and make videos about whatever your heart wants.

Fashion content is always entertaining, and people love to indulge in fashion styling posts. So, if you are passionate, you too can become a famous Fashion influencer, just like the popular and loved fashion influencer, Noor Vishu Sehgal.

Noor Vishu Sehgal who loves fashion by her heart and soul started making fashion content during the first lockdown. The 24-year-old soon became a sensation on the internet and people got hooked on her content. Her marriage in 2020 was a gamechanger for her profile as her wedding content was loved and shared by many.

With a following of over 132k on Instagram, Noor makes fashion styling videos that are super engaging and helpful. Noor followed her passion, and she has made a successful career being a fashion influencer on Instagram. If you too wish to follow Noor’s path, check out her super easy guide on how to become a fashion influencer on Instagram.

Here are 5 easy ways how to become a famous Fashion Influencer on Instagram by Noor Vishu Sehgal

1) Choose your niche:

Finding your own niche will help you stand out in the crowd. When you have your own style defined, you will be able to create fashion content more efficiently. Your fashion sense, styling, and vibe will attract the right kind of audience to your content, and then you will have a huge following base.

2) Make relevant content:

Your audience will only come back to you when they find your content useful and relevant. Trending content is temporary whereas helpful content will stay in your followers’ minds. Keep a check on what they are loving, engage with them in the comment section, and create your fashion content accordingly. Your fashion content should always be useful to followers so that they can easily follow and implement the styles and recreate the same fashion vibe or outfit. Also, help your followers with the fashion details to make their life easier.

3) Make is fashionable:

Your fashion videos have to be aesthetically pleasing. Choose the correct outfit that suits your personal style, and make sure to have the perfect background with the perfect lighting. The picture quality of your videos and posts must be top-notch. Implement different styles and incorporate clothes that are accessible yet fashionable to your followers.

4) Start networking:

When you have your followers, it’s time to expand your network. Start following fashion brands, and magazines and be a part of fashion communities. Attend events and meet with relevant people and let them know about your work. Reach out to brands by tagging them on your posts or expressing your desire to work with them. Collaborating initially with the fashion brands will help you widen your followers and establish your career as a fashion influencer even stronger.

5) Use Instagram extensively:

Instagram has huge potential. Avoid restricting your content only to posts and reels. Regularly post stories, do a weekly Instagram live session, and always reply to your followers’ comments. Help them with their queries, include their ideas in your content, and reshare their stories. Using the right tags and right hashtags will also help your posts perform well on Instagram. Post consistently and at the right time to maximize your engagement.

Noor Vishu Sehgal has worked with more than 150 brands including Garnier, Meena Bazaar, and many more. Follow these tips by Noor to make the most of your fashion influencer journey.